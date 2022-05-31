ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Southwest Florida Symphony’s music director search: Meet the conductors

By Avi Adkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever you do, don’t call the conductors “finalists” or their concerts “try-outs.”. Southwest Florida Symphony’s search for a new music director is a much less formal process than the last time it had to find a maestro. Four conductors — each handpicked by a search consultant — are leading the symphony...

Owner of well-known Florida restaurant dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Sounds of Summer series kicks off June 17 with Dueling Pianos

Sounds of Summer is back with another great lineup of performances and talented musicians. The series, taking place June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19, will feature Dueling Pianos, a Songwriters’ Round with host Sheena Brook, and the Singer Songwriter Competition to close out the series. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is offering these entertaining summertime opportunities for attendees to get out, have some fun, and enjoy some live local music. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is located at 2301 First St. in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.
FORT MYERS, FL
Theory Design Team expands and relocates to Miromar Design Center

Theory Design has outgrown their current studio space and is moving to a more expansive studio and showroom space. They will be relocating to the Miromar Design Center, 10800 Corkscrew Rd., Suite 398, Estero, Florida. Theory Design is currently operating out of Seagate Development Group’s Corporate Offices on Interstate Corporate Drive off Alico Rd, opposite to Gulf Coast Town Center. Seagate is providing their custom renovation services to update two adjacent Miromar showroom spaces to provide more project working space and resource library for the expanding team of talented designers and support staff.
ESTERO, FL
$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

National building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career, Bryant has held project management and executive leadership positions primarily in Southwest Florida. His portfolio of projects includes multifamily, higher education, K-12, senior living, class A office space and hospitality market sectors.
NAPLES, FL
The sky’s the limit: Southwest Florida International sets new passenger records

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers is busier than ever. In the first quarter of 2021, it ranked as the 30th busiest U.S. airport with more than 5.5 million travelers passing through security. Now, it has broken into the top 25, ranking 24th with more than 3 million travelers in the first three months of 2022, according to TSA Daily Reports and Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
FORT MYERS, FL
Historical Markers – Reminders of Marco Island’s Past

I go by these historical markers almost every day and sometimes I stop and read the inscription, trying to imagine what it was like on this site not so very long ago. For present day modern Marco these historical markers and their messages are obscured by the backdrop of large coastal contemporary or Tuscany style homes with manicured lawns and well-trimmed hedges. The roads in this neighborhood are named after Marco’s early pioneer days – Indian Hill, Caxambas, Olds, Barfield, Kirk, Ludlow, Doxsee, and Addison.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
OUR THREE FOR 3

738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Carole’s House introduces French bakery café to Naples area

The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
NAPLES, FL
One fish, two fish: The local commercial fishing industry faces daunting challenges despite high demand

It’s just after noon on an unseasonably warm Friday in early spring. Naples has had a string of cold days and now this hot one, but no one standing in line in front of Mike’s Bait House in East Naples seems to mind. The line extends from the street, where cars are parked nose-to-bumper. It snakes through the parking lot and winds beside a black extended-cab Chevy. In the back of the truck, two young men from Dilly’s Fish Co.—owned by Tim “Dilly” Dillingham—lean over Grizzly coolers.
NAPLES, FL
Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
NAPLES, FL
Aura residents to enjoy great views from the roof

When it comes to high-rise living, it’s often the view that captivates potential buyers. That’s why Aura at Metropolitan Naples is so popular. It’s located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, and offers a stunning view of historic downtown Naples. Aura’s residents don’t...
NAPLES, FL
Seagate announces new info on upcoming Palisades community

Seagate Development Group will break ground on Palisades this fall an upcoming 12-acre luxury residential community on Yarberry Lane in north Naples. The development will feature 25 single-family custom homes and six custom floor plans. Palisades will reflect Seagate’s Windward Isle — a nearby community with only four of 28...
NAPLES, FL
Brookside Market launches on Davis Blvd. in East Naples

The Brookside Market launched Saturday at 1947 Davis Blvd. in East Naples with a grand opening celebration featuring music, tacos, beer, wine and champagne at the new store and hangout. Co-owned by brothers Bryan and Matt Flores and Mangrove Outfitters’ Cody Shadley, the self-serve bar and bottle shop has a rotating selection of 160 craft beers, plus wine, charcuterie and sandwiches from Naples-based Yacht Club Subs. Brookside Market, which sells provisions for a day of boating or fishing, is connected to the adjacent Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop, which Capt. Tom Shadley recently relocated about two miles from the storefront where it operated for 27 years. The new shop at 1949 Davis Blvd. sells high-end rods, reels and other fishing gear and apparel. It also provides in-house professional fishing guides.
NAPLES, FL

