Southwest Florida Symphony’s music director search: Meet the conductors

It’s just after noon on an unseasonably warm Friday in early spring. Naples has had a string of cold days and now this hot one, but no one standing in line in front of Mike’s Bait House in East Naples seems to mind. The line extends from the street, where cars are parked nose-to-bumper. It snakes through the parking lot and winds beside a black extended-cab Chevy. In the back of the truck, two young men from Dilly’s Fish Co.—owned by Tim “Dilly” Dillingham—lean over Grizzly coolers.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO