As of late, one Miles Morales has been on a multiverse adventure to gather some essential info. Namely, that his uncle Aaron is very much alive, and his evil clone Selim is still kicking, too. (And if that weren’t enough of a family affair, Miles has been joined by his shape-shifting brother, the aptly-named Shift.) Issue #38 officially kicks off the “Empire of the Spider” story arc, which sees the worst-case scenario come to life: what would happen if Selim defeated Miles instead of the other way around? Writer Saladin Ahmed aims to show us!

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO