Motorcycle Awareness Month - Devin Sandoval

We're wrapping up the month with a video regarding a young man losing his life in a motorcycle crash. Devin Sandoval was just 22-years-old and a father of three.

For the first time, his mom is speaking on camera about the incident, in hopes of preventing another family from going through the same pain. We're also hearing, for the first time, from the lead investigator on the traffic fatality.

We'll be posting the emotional video later today. We hope you'll check back.