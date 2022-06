Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County students are grieving over the children and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas massacre. Pennridge High School students organized a memorial to honor the victims, make space for students to share their collective pain, and take a stance against gun violence.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO