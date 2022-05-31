ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Cooper responds to Lt. Gov. Robinson’s NRA speech, calls it ‘dangerous’

By Kathryn Hubbard, Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAEwy_0fvjm9LI00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper (D) responded Tuesday to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s speech at the National Rifle Association speech and called it dangerous.

In a tweet , Cooper posted a clip of Robinson’s speech from the weekend, where the Republican threatens to use his AR-15s in case “the government gets too big for its britches.”

“This is dangerous and not who we are as patriotic North Carolinians,” Cooper tweeted. “An elected official sworn to uphold the constitution advocating violent overthrow of our govt puts our safety at risk.”

Robinson spoke at the NRA convention in Houston over the weekend, days after the Uvalde mass shooting.

In his speech, Robinson also said he would not go “down without swinging” in fighting against gun control.

He said proponents want to “disarm” Americans, accusing federal lawmakers supporting gun control of wanting to leave “patriotic citizens of this nation unarmed and defenseless.”

“We are not going to go off into that good night, without standing up for our rights.”

Robinson is a board member for the NRA, and the NRA has embraced his championing of guns since before his political career even properly began, with Robinson’s viral remarks at a Greensboro City Council meeting put into an NRA commercial .

On May 25, Cooper posted a video calling for updated, stricter laws on gun ownership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
CBS 17

Medical pot bill resurfaces in NC Senate, heading to floor

The measure, which now heads to the Senate floor for the first of two required votes Thursday, would allow patients with at least one of the more than a dozen “debilitating medical conditions” to purchase and use marijuana with their physician’s formal approval. Those conditions would include cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Rights#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#North Carolinians#Americans#Greensboro City Council
CBS 17

Could NC Republicans get a supermajority in November?

"The fact that Republicans are up - and up big - I think Republicans should be talking about supermajority going into next year," said Donald Bryson, president of the John Locke Foundation, which partnered with Civitas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy