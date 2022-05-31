ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with robbing victim for beer outside downtown Nashville hotel

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 57-year-old man faces robbery charges after police said he robbed and assaulted another man outside a hotel in downtown Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Korean Veterans Boulevard on May 30 just before 10 p.m. in response to a robbery outside the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Nashville. Once on scene, the victim told Metro police he had been robbed while standing on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

An affidavit says that Quinn Harris, 57, approached the victim on the sidewalk and demanded the victim give him money that he owed for crack. Documents said the victim was confused as he did not know Harris and refused to give him money.

That’s when Harris pushed the victim to the ground, stole a 12-pack of Budweiser beer and walked away from the scene. Officers then made contact with a woman nearby who had one of the beers Harris gave her from the stolen 12 pack.

Harris was found in the area of Broadway and 4th Avenue South just before 11 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Harris was charged with robbery, which is a Class-C Felony.

