New Uvalde Video Casts Further Doubt on Police Explanations

The officers who eventually stormed a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, bringing the massacre to an end, did so after a student inside the room called 911 to say one of her two teachers had been shot but was still alive, The New York Times reports. Those officers went against the orders of school district police chief and onsite commander Pete Arredondo, and one could even hear a command in his earpiece not to breach as he moved towards the classroom. Arredondo arrived on the scene minutes after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos but he had no police radio and decided almost immediately that it was no longer an active shooter situation. He used his cellphone to call a police landline to relay that and ask for backup. But students kept calling 911 for help, including 10-year-old Khloie Torres, who told a dispatcher at 12:10 p.m.—37 minutes after Ramos started shooting inside the school—that her teacher was “shot but still alive.” The room was not breached until 12:50 p.m.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO