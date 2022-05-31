ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

New Uvalde Video Casts Further Doubt on Police Explanations

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New footage shared by ABC News on Tuesday morning appears to cast further doubt on law enforcement’s explanations for why it took officers in Uvalde, Texas, more than an hour to confront the gunman barricaded in a classroom with young children last week. The video, filmed outside Robb Elementary School during...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bikers, Cops Confront Journalists During Funerals in Uvalde

As funerals for the children killed at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School took place on Thursday, journalists were confronted by police and bikers. There has been a constant press presence in Uvalde since the shooting, which the Houston Chronicle reports has left the small community “exhausted.” Roughly 100 people gathered to mourn 10-year-old Eliahana Torres as journalists observed from a designated area across the street. While watching the ceremony, journalists were approached by police officers and later bikers who threatened their arrest if they stepped outside their cordoned-off zone. Some bikers physically blocked cameras within the designated press area and followed reporters. One member of a biker club told the Houston Chronicle that her group was present at the request of police.
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Cops Stormed Uvalde Classroom After Child Called 911 to Say Teacher Was Alive

The officers who eventually stormed a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, bringing the massacre to an end, did so after a student inside the room called 911 to say one of her two teachers had been shot but was still alive, The New York Times reports. Those officers went against the orders of school district police chief and onsite commander Pete Arredondo, and one could even hear a command in his earpiece not to breach as he moved towards the classroom. Arredondo arrived on the scene minutes after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos but he had no police radio and decided almost immediately that it was no longer an active shooter situation. He used his cellphone to call a police landline to relay that and ask for backup. But students kept calling 911 for help, including 10-year-old Khloie Torres, who told a dispatcher at 12:10 p.m.—37 minutes after Ramos started shooting inside the school—that her teacher was “shot but still alive.” The room was not breached until 12:50 p.m.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

In battered Uvalde, where a police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
KSAT 12

At first meeting since massacre, Uvalde school board takes no action on police chief

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board took no action Friday evening against its embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo, in a special board meeting called in response to last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Abc News#Texas Department Of#Cnn#Customs
News Channel 25

Family of Uvalde shooting victim petitions for gun law change

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of one of 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting is circulating a petition urging major gun law reform. Vincent Salazar's petition calls for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas. His petition specifically seeks the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ESCAPEE BELIEVED TO BE IN CUSTODY

A report from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office say after a pursuit of a white 1999 pickup a suspect believed to be the escapee was taken into custody. At this time we are trying to confirm it.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy