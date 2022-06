It’s Elsa Pataky versus many nuclear missiles in “Interceptor,” a decent Netflix actioner that embraces its formula a little too much but effectively sells the “Fast Five” breakout star as the next action hero. Pataky stars in the movie as JJ, an ostracized Army captain (more on that in a bit) who is assigned to work in a control room on a secret base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, which is the last line of defense should any America-bound nuclear missiles come from overseas. A group of white supremacist baddies led by Luke Bracey’s remorseful White rich kid-turned-terrorist Alexander takes over the base, wanting to launch 16 stolen Russian nukes at American cities. It’s ultimately up to JJ to guard the base’s control room, so she can press the button that stops the nukes so that she can save America.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO