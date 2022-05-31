ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The 901: SBC report of accused ministers is the start of momentum, survivor speaks out

By Ray Padilla, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whfDe_0fvjlGOv00

Good morning, Memphis, where veterans, active-duty military and civilians were among thousands who came to the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor those who died protecting our country.

But, first, after the Southern Baptist Convention leaders published a 205-page list, detailing the cases of hundreds of people accused of abuse, Jules Woodson found his name: Andy Savage, our Katherine Burgess reports.

“I felt acknowledged that they knew,” Woodson said. “But at the same time heartbreaking to see how many people they knew about and didn’t warn others.”

When Woodson first spoke publicly in 2018 about her story, Savage was a teaching pastor at Highpoint Church, a Memphis megachurch with Southern Baptist affiliations.

Read Woodson’s story and how the report released is the start of momentum.

Saint Francis aims to fix nurse training after COVID-19 disruption

The COVID-19 pandemic showed people something healthcare professionals have known for years: There are not enough nurses in this country.

The virus complicated the process of transitioning new nurses from the classroom to the bedside, our Corinne Kennedy reports. Many were not able to get hands-on training in hospitals due to strict safety protocols and, consequently, left nursing school with less practical experience than previous generations.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis is trying to close that gap.

“We recognize that during the pandemic, there were fewer opportunities for nurses to get actual clinical experience in an inpatient setting, and that can make the transition into providing patient care in a hospital intimidating,” said Cameron Murphy, chief nursing officer of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.

One dead, 12 injured in holiday weekend shootings

At least 12 people have been injured and one person was killed after separate Memorial Day weekend shootings, Corinne reports.

Corinne tells us everything we know, according to the Memphis Police Department, including where these shootings took place, who was injured and if there were any arrests.

Mid-South residents honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

Thousands of people came to the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Monday to mark Memorial Day and honor those who died protecting our country, Corinne also reports.

“This pristine place holds a special meaning for me because it honors the servicemen and women that have given so much for our country,” said Rodney Shaw, director of the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. “I have an awesome opportunity every day to remember and honor the great servicemen and women that paved the way for all of us. Our debt to these heroic men and women and their service to our country can never be repaid.”

Retired Brig. Gen. Harry D. Montgomery, Jr., said many people did not fully understand the meaning of Memorial Day or its importance. There's a growing disconnect between the community of active-duty military and veterans and the civilian population.

Ex-Memphis drug dealer cares more about gun violence than GOPers

Renardo Baker, an unelected citizen, is weary of seeing young people die from gun violence and is trying to save lives. Yet lawmakers, mostly Republicans, who are elected to solve difficult problems and who have access to resources, aren’t, our Tonyaa Weathersbee writes in her latest column for subscribers.

Here’s an excerpt:

Three fingers on Renardo Baker’s right hand remind him of a time when, as a teenager, he used his body, and not a gun, to vent.

He was angry that his father and his mother had divorced. Angry that although she worked, his mother still earned so little that sometimes, he had to eat cereal all day.

“As soon as I got home, I’d be eating cereal,” said Baker, 47. “What really saved me from getting involved in gangs, because I was angry that my father wasn’t in my life, was that my mother signed me up for pee-wee football.

“I played football from pee-wee, to middle school, to high school. Me, dealing with my anger issues, I could play football, and I could hit people very hard, because that was my moment of releasing all that. So, in high school, I hurt my shoulder real bad, and right now, these three fingers tingle because of the nerve [damage] in my shoulder.”

(Not a subscriber? Check out our latest deals and get full access to all our stories, including the subscriber-only stories mentioned in today's 901).

Italia Pizza Café still on the lookout for first Big Mama challenge winner

The Big Mama Challenge comes by its name honestly; It's a really, really big pizza, our Gina Butkovich reports.

The Italia Pizza Café claims it's the largest pizza in DeSoto County. Made up of a pound of sauce and 4 pounds of cheese, the pizza is 25 to 30 slices in total. The pizza sits at 28 inches and is the equivalent of around 5½ 12-inch pizzas.

So far, no one has been able to eat the entire thing in 30 minutes or less.

"That pizza itself has been really famous, but now with the challenge everyone is like 'I can do it, I can do it,'" owner Jose Morales said. "Everybody thinks it's easy but it's not. You get to that point where you hit that wall where you can't have no more and you're like 'never mind.' I'm still waiting for somebody to finish it."

How much will it cost the Grizzlies to keep core roster together?

The Grizzlies face at least four key personnel decisions that will determine whether the core of a roster that won finished second in the regular season stays intact, our Evan Barnes reports. Grizzlies’ General Manager Zach Kleiman said owner Robert Pera will spend whatever is needed to retain the players the franchise wants.

“We’re not worried about small market notions or any of this or that,” Kleiman said. “We’re not going to have any issue whatsoever keeping together whoever we ultimately decide along the way as we continue to prioritize continuity.”

Keith Smith, an NBA salary cap analyst for Spotrac, a website that details sports salary information, broke down the likely contracts’ costs in an interview with The Commercial Appeal.

The 901 is written by Ray Padilla, digital producer for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter at @Ray_Padilla_.

Comments / 0

Related
Mighty 990

Meet The Pothole King! Wake Up Memphis For June 2, 2022

Follow Tim Van Horn on Gettr, Instagram and on Twitter. Give Ben Deeter a follow on Twitter, too!. Today at 7:07 we’re talking with the Pothole King!. @traynorjennings City of Memphis, we need these massive holds repaired! #roads #taxes #memphis ♬ original sound – traynorjennings. Coming up:
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Downtown Aviation instructor remembers Malcolm ‘Jay’ King as a ‘giving soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chris Hilty, a flight instructor at Downtown Aviation, says he met Jay King when he took a Discovery Flight at Downtown Aviation 10 years ago. He says King helped him in any way possible to fulfill his life-long dream to become a pilot as he did for hundreds of other pilot students all over. Hilty says King was the most giving person he knew.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

2022 Cataract-A-Thon at UTHSC’s Hamilton Eye Institute Set for June 4

Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Physicians at the Hamilton Eye Institute (HEI) at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will donate their services to restore sight to approximately two dozen individuals during the fifth-annual Ivan Marais Cataract-A-Thon Saturday, June 4. The all-day outreach, beginning at roughly 8 a.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Memphis Police#Highpoint Church
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Austin Peay Highway and James Road around 2:45 p.m. A woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect & victim in Horn Lake Amazon facility murder identified; suspect killed in shooting involving MPD officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Horn Lake police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting outside an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, Friday morning. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after that suspect was killed in a shooting involving Memphis police officers Friday afternoon. Horn...
HORN LAKE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TripAdvisor Blog

9 things to do in Black Memphis

YouTube: Memphis Travel: The Best Places To Visit In Memphis. The days of gliding under the radar as a hidden gem are nearing an end for Memphis. This Tennessee city’s dynamic food scene, soulfully-curated hotels, cocktail establishments, emerging art scene, music, deep Civil Rights history and outdoor activities are giving more and more travelers reasons to visit. Recently crowned “one of the best places in the world” by Time magazine, Memphis should be on your travel radar this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Grieving mother warns of dangers of swimming in natural waters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Armed woman: ‘I hope I hit one of your kids:’ MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with multiple counts after officers said she shot into a residence with children inside. The victim said she and her three children were inside their home on May 2 when Johari Jenkins fired shots into the residence. According to police, the children said Jenkins, 23, shot into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy