BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have died of a drug overdose.

Known as the third wife of Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani , Gallanio was allegedly denied custody of their three daughters due to her battle with alcoholism and depression.

The L.A native and Polish descent lived in Spain while her children lived with their father on a luxurious property in Paris. After not being able to locate her mother for four days, one of Gallanio’s daughters contacted the police.

Despite not seeing them every day, Kasia always shared how much she loves her daughters on social media. “My darlings. Never forget that I love you so much. Life is filled with hard times and good times. If at certain moments you feel overwhelmed …..don’t forget who you are…..straighten up your crown and be brave……Learn from everything you can and be the incredible, inspiring, powerful and compassionate women, I know you can be ~ love mommy,” Gallanio wrote on her Instagram.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcoholism and substance abuse, please reach out to the National Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Information Center at 1-800-784-6776.

