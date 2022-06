With Memorial Day coming right up, The Otsego County Board of Representatives just passed a resolution proclaiming Otsego County as a “Purple Heart County”. This proclamation gives due respect and admiration to past and present members of the military but especially the many in our county who have received Purple Heart medals. The significance of this medal award according to purpleheart.org is that this combat medal is given to U.S. members of the armed forces who are "wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy". In the event that a member of the military is killed in action, the medal is then given to the next of kin. The Purple Heart decoration originated through a veterans organization now known as the “Military Order of the Purple Heart” in 1932.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO