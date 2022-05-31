ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 104: Al Petrie Talks About Louisiana’s Energy Opportunities

By Rich Collins
Cover picture for the articleThis week’s guest, energy industry veteran Al Petrie, has organized not one but two major industry gatherings this week in New Orleans. On the podcast, he talks about how the pandemic, the global focus...

bizneworleans.com

Gulf Coast Housing Partnership Celebrates ‘Resilient’ Development

NEW ORLEANS — From Gulf Coast Housing Partnership:. On the first day of the 2022 hurricane season, New Orleans based developer Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, the Louisiana Office of Community Development and the Louisiana Housing Corporation gathered in Lockport, Louisiana to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Les Maisons de Bayou Lafourche, a 35-unit storm resilient affordable housing community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, May 30-June 3: Bemana, Army Corps and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business headlines:. JEDCO celebrated the grand opening of Bemana’s new headquarters in Metairie on Wednesday. The specialized recruitment firm cut the ribbon on a 3,000 square-foot-space alongside partners and elected officials. The celebration marks a move toward expanded staff and offerings by the Bemana team. Established in Metairie in 2014, Bemana recruits employees for various equipment, power generation, and industrial sectors across North America. The business currently employs 10 people at its Metairie office at an average annual compensation of $100,000. By 2030, Bemana estimates it will employ more than 50 people in Metairie and contribute over $20 million to the local economy. Bemana’s clients include the nation’s leading equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers, service and repair companies, and industrial end-users, ranging in size from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Led by husband-and-wife team, Joseph and Linn Atiyeh, Bemana’s mission is to future-proof companies and fuel growth by making the best possible match between businesses and people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Humana Rebrands Louisiana Kindred Locations to CenterWell Home Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (press release) — Humana Inc. has announced the addition of 14 states to the ongoing initiative to rebrand the home health division of Kindred at Home as. CenterWell Home Health. The announcement of Phase 2 of the initiative brings to 21 the number of states where KAH home health services have transitioned – or started transitioning – to CenterWell Home Health.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Building Houses, Framing Character

This can-do attitude drives the success of both unCommon Construction and its founder and executive director, Aaron Frumin. The organization employs local high school students to build houses, providing on-the-job training that generates both income and school credit for the participants. While unCommon Construction is a nonprofit, Frumin emphasized that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Council Member, Community Leaders Host Bike and Pedestrian Safety Forum

NEW ORLEANS — On June 1, Le Sanctuary Inc., the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, local elected officials and others hosted the “Can You See Me Now?” Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Forum at Neyow’s Palace in Mid-City. The objective of the event was to highlight the need for biking infrastructures in greater New Orleans, identify the dangers to cyclists and pedestrians when safety is not prioritized, and to provide tools to empower the community to promote safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Leadership Jefferson Now Accepting Applications for the Class of 2023

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Chamber:. Leadership Jefferson is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development. A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application.
JEFFERSON, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Bride Magazine Hosts Bridal Show on June 14

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Bride Magazine, produced by Biz New Orleans parent company Renaissance Publishing, is hosting its June Bridal Show on Tuesday, June 14 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. The bridal showcase features complimentary champagne, door prizes, tastings and access to more than 60 bridal professionals. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for guests of the bride. Brides receive complimentary admission. Tickets are available at BrideNewOrleans.com. The event, sponsored by Symmetry Jewelers, will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hyatt’s Elite Hall B. Door prizes are announced throughout the evening and a grand prize drawing takes place at the close of the show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

