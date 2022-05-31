ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx stabbing suspect caught on video

By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say stabbed another man in the Bronx.

It happened right in front of an FDNY firehouse on Sedgwick Avenue near West Burnside Avenue just after midnight on May 23.

According to police, the suspect approached the 33-year-old victim and stabbed him three times. There was no word about what, if anything, led to the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SZ1B_0fvjkaxy00
NYPD

The victim was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the location on West Burnside Avenue with another man, two women and a child.

The suspect is believed to be around 25, has multiple tattoos on his arms and right hand, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark green camo pants and reflective sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

