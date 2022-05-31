Milestones – May 31, 2022

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Radford University in Virginia: Conan Busic, Kayla Valenta, Melissa Mowbray, Supreme Bey, Katherine Hess, Sarah Thomas, Ashley Nesmith and Ella Selfe, of Glen Allen; Crystal Richmond, of Sandston; and Jacob Jennings, Shaneece Smith, Sierra Spencer, Kara Bilis, Brianna Miffin, Emily Fournier, Deja Cotman, Mikala Farrar, Carly Snead, Hannah Kocen, Rebecca Allen, Mekayla Green, Sarah Lambert, Jacqueline Love, Carson Crawford, Selamawit Hadis, Ahava Heart, Trinity Wright, Elise Bowers, Jade Coleman, Ashley Tysinger and Juliane Ragin, of Henrico. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

Alexander Chernoff of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi. To qualify for the chancellor’s honor roll, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75-4.00 for the semester. Chernoff is majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Rebecca Loupassi of Henrico and Olivia Simpson of Glen Allen were named to the spring 2022 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi. To be eligible for the dean’s honor roll, students must earn a grade point average of 3.50-3.74 for the semester. Loupassi is majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications and Simpson is majoring in General Business.

Elizabeth Carley of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Trine University in Angola, Ind. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.750-4.000 for the semester. Carley is majoring in Sport and Recreation.

The following local students recently graduated from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va.: Tie Evans, McKenzie Reams and Hannah York, of Henrico; and Eric Ocaranza, of Highland Springs.

Nicholas Hartman of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.

Laurel Capuzzi and Maggie Sheerin of Henrico were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Capuzzi is majoring in Exercise Science and Sheerin is majoring in Political Science.

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Virginia: Jelani Backus, of Highland Springs; Kyle Starrett, of Sandston; Lucas Bauer, Abigail Freeman, Sarah Henneberger, Valerie Lutz and Carter Strother, of Glen Allen; and Wyatt Hall, Benjamin Hanks, Joshua Nuckols, Parker Sale, Colby Uzel and Jackson Wicker, of Henrico. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.