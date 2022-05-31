Driver killed in crash in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver died in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Around 5:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Five weeks after a fatal crash killed two Southridge High School students and critically injured a Washington County Deputy, one of the teens who survived is now home with his family after spending weeks in the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Twelve years ago on Saturday, 7-year-old Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline Elementary School on the far northwest side of Portland. Despite major search efforts at the time and sporadic updates in the case since, his fate remains a mystery. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office marked the...
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police and the Parks & Recreations are asking the public for help to find the ‘Gresham Lumberjack’ that is cutting down hundreds of trees. It’s happening in about 1.7 miles along Springwater Trail, particularly around the 7th St. bridge. “What’s frustrating about...
Authorities identified 42-year-old Jerry Bolland, from Idaho, as the man who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle while changing a tire early Thursday in Clark County. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 12:30 a.m. on I-205 near the 134th Street...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man has become the third person to die while in Washington County jail custody in the past two months, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro’s Washington County Jail involved...
SEATTLE — A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer treatment is seeking help locating their stolen U-Haul. Lynn Lashbrook loaded the 15-foot U-Haul on Monday while moving out of the Madison Park apartment that he and his wife were renting for the past year.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland nonprofit that feeds hundreds of people each week is in need of community help after thieves stole two of their vans over the Memorial Day weekend. Potluck in the Park serves up to 300 people each Sunday in the North Park Blocks. Volunteers typically...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person died after a crash late Thursday night near Junction City. This happened at 10:31 p.m. Thursday night along River Road near the 93000 block east of Junction City. The Lane County Sheriff's Office said the person died at the scene of the crash shortly...
Comments / 0