AC Rural Health Clinic is excited to announce the addition of Lauren Miller, FNP-BC to our care team. Lauren comes to us from the St. Luke’s Health System, were she worked as both a BSN-RN and as a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. Lauren will be available to see patients Tuesday-Friday, during normal clinic hours, and is accepting new patients.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO