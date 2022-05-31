ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

11 deadly crashes, drowning, capsized boat in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

MISSOURI – Eleven people died in crashes on Missouri highways and one person drowned over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eleven people died in eleven crashes between Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30. The victims ranged from 26 to 72 years old. Some of the crashes happened in counties just outside the St. Louis region, including St. Francois and Franklin counties.

In MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis region, troopers also report 26 DWIs, nine drug arrests, and 80 injury crashes.

‘It’s like they forgot us’: Homeowner demands speed bump after major crash in north St. Louis

On the water, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to one drowning and a capsizing incident at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. Troopers say Matthew Frazier, 40, drowned in the Elk River in McDonald County.

At the Lake of the Ozarks, two teens and an adult were hurt when a boat capsized. Investigators say all three were on a boat traveling too fast for the conditions, then the boat capsized. Two of the three victims were sent to the hospital for treatment.

