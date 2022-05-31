Police: Man offered money to children for sex
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say he had numerous sexual encounters with female children for two years.
According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Devin Eugine Mims, 35, was arrested in April 2022 after an investigation found Mims had numerous sexual encounters with the children.
Police say the abuse happened between 2020 and 2021. Through the investigation, officers say they learned that Mims offered money to the girls in return for sexual acts.
According to the release, Mims also secretly recorded sexual acts with juveniles and had threatened victims with a gun.
Williamsport police have charged Mims with:
- Involuntary sexual intercourse
- Sexual assault
- Unlawful contact with a minor
- Trafficking, aggravated assault
- Sexual abuse of children
- Intimidation of witnesses or victims
- Promoting prostitution of a minor
