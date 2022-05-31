ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Look: Prize Money Revealed For Indy 500 Winner

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not only did Marcus Ericsson win the Indy 500 this past Sunday, he received a massive paycheck. According to Front Office Sports, Ericsson took home the largest prize in the...

thespun.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Jimmie Johnson Has Message for NASCAR Fans Amidst His Transition to IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson has made the transition to IndyCar driver after spending years in NASCAR. He is in his first year as a full-time driver and recently competed in the Indianapolis 500. And while some of his fans love his big move, there are other NASCAR fans who are not sure about the transition. Before competing in the Indy 500, Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion spoke to Beyond the Flag about the advice he would give to NASCAR fans who are skeptical about Indycar.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Hendrick Makes Road Course Decision: NASCAR World Reacts

Hendrick Motorsports will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series later this year. For the first time in over a decade, Hendrick will field an Xfinity Series car when sending three drivers to Indianapolis in a No. 17 vehicle. Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will compete at Road America on July...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Marcus Ericsson
FanBuzz

While Danica Patrick Helped Her Crew During a Rain Delay, Brad Keselowski Narrowly Avoided Making a Cheeky Comment

Have you ever wondered what NASCAR drivers do during a rain delay? Well, it varies from driver to driver. Some might make themselves available for a quick interview. Others may toss the pigskin around (we’re looking at you, Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie). Others may pitch in to help their pit crew, which is what Danica Patrick did during a delay at Michigan International Speedway in 2015.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kellett dealt Detroit grid penalty for Indy 500 engine change

Dalton Kellett has been issued a six-place grid penalty for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race in Detroit due to an unapproved engine change prior to last Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. IndyCar determined that the team was in violation of Rule 16.5.4, which states: “Once an Indianapolis 500 Engine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Prize Money#Front Office Sports#Ericsson
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Racing News

St. Louis TV Schedule: June 2022 (NASCAR Weekend)

WWT Raceway at Gateway tv schedule for the first NASCAR Cup Series race; Portland International Raceway included. This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series makes it’s debut in the St. Louis area. WWT Raceway at Gateway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
racer.com

Castroneves, Dixon, Franchitti and Johnson to appear at Goodwood Revival

A trio of current IndyCar races, plus a former series star, is set to will attend this year’s Goodwood Revival, set for September 16-18. The four confirmed to appear at the Revival are four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves. six-time series champ Scott Dixon, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson, and four-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time winner of the Indy 500, Dario Franchitti.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton sets Silverstone target for Mercedes to fix car issues and challenge for victory

Lewis Hamilton has urged his Mercedes F1 team to find the solutions to the problems they have faced this season - within the month.Neither he nor new teammate George Russell have managed a victory this season, despite Hamilton and former partner Valtteri Bottas winning nine between them last year.That’s as a result of Mercedes’ new car design and subequent analysis and fixes failing to combat the porpoising and handling issues which have affected them.While the team have largely remained bullish on the prospects of the car being a front-runner once fixes are found, the fact remains that after seven rounds...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Logano excited to be back at WWTR

Joey Logano had a fun Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway with the fastest lap in practice and getting a reminder of how much he enjoys the facility. “I’ve missed it,” Logano said. “This is a fun racetrack. It was already fun out there, and memories are coming back from 2008 — although they repaved it — and the track is a fair amount smoother than it used to be.”
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

NASCAR's Kyle Busch Reveals Keys to Winning 2022 Cup Series Title (Exclusive)

The 2022 NASCAR series has entered the second half of the season, and Kyle Busch is looking to make a big push. The 37-year-old NASCAR driver is currently ranked third in the Cup Series standings, meaning he's on track to win his third Cup Series title. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Busch revealed his keys to staying near the top of the standings and making a run at another championship.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Zane Smith ready for Cup debut following call from Keselowski

MADISON, Ill. — You’ve probably seen videos of minor-leaguers getting called up to the big leagues. Well, NASCAR driver Zane Smith doesn’t have any video because his call-up this week was so unexpected. When Smith got the call Thursday afternoon from RFK Racing driver/team co-owner Brad Keselowski, his knees nearly buckled. And he still woke up Friday trying to figure out if it had been a dream.
MADISON, IL
Racing News

WWT Raceway at Gateway sold out for first NASCAR Cup Series race

WWT Raceway (World Wide Technology Raceway) is a 1.250-mile oval in Madison, Illinois. The track sets just across the river from Downtown, Saint Louis, Missouri. The sports town of St. Louis has been asking for a NASCAR Cup Series race, for years. The track hosted the NASCAR Truck Series from 1998-2010 and again from 2014-present. They also hosted the Xfinity Series from 1998-2010.
MADISON, IL
Racing News

NASCAR working to fix the Next Gen car for short tracks

There’s rumors floating that the cars could see changes before the end of the season. At the start of the 2022 season, NASCAR released a brand new machine. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. It’s an effort to level the playing field as well as reduce costs.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
524K+
Followers
63K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy