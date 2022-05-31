ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

By Amber Little
knopnews2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate design Tuesday. The plate was designed by Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co. The design is inspired by a mosaic on the floor of the State Capitol building called...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 12

2thrhead1
4d ago

they need to ditch the horrendous piece of crap does Nebraska lack that much artistic ability I know Nebraska could do better than that but these plain Jane types destroy any kind of fun I'll tell you what tourists will think of Nebraska's license plate boring

Reply
7
Traci Moore Cougar
4d ago

Personally, I think it's ugly. Lack of effort to come up with a decent design.

Reply
10
Daryl Lamphere
4d ago

It looks generic! but Nebraska has never been known for their taste in license plates.

Reply
6
Related
Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska one step closer to casino

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

A Husker sports website talks Nebraska license plates

For those unfamiliar with this week’s news, the new Nebraska license plate was unveiled to much fanfare and criticism alike. The news brought with it a longwinded lecture by this writer in the website’s Slack channel about best practices and guidelines on vehicle tags, favorite and least favorite tags, and other useless commentary that resulted in upper management “suggesting” I write an article about the new tag and why I hate Iowa and its ugly, no good, utterly lame black and white tag, among other things (more on that and why it’s at least better than New York’s later). So without further ado, here’s [not exactly] everything you’ve ever wanted and lots you did not want to know about vehicle tags!
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Design#State Of Nebraska#Lincoln#Koln#Oxide Design Co#State Capitol#Roman#Nebraskan
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs

A Nebraska family has upgraded this nostalgic American experience. A new outdoor space may be coming to the Old Market. Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District. Updated: 5 hours ago. Things are heating up Friday in the upcoming and rare special congressional election in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

2023 WR Doss commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Three-star wide receiver Jaidyn Doss has committed to Nebraska. Doss – a 2023 commit from Peculiar, Missouri – chose the Huskers over offers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State and Kansas. Doss is the No. 12 prospect in Missouri and 62nd ranked receiver in 247’s Composite Rankings....
LINCOLN, NE
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once a staple of family entertainment, the drive-in movie has largely faded from the scene in recent decades. In fact, only two authentic drive-in theaters remain open full-time in Nebraska, and of the two, only the Quasar in Valley shows new releases with their eyes on becoming a metro destination.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska joins legal push for business' attempts to refuse same-sex couples

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a legal push urging the U.S. Supreme Court to back business owners who wish to refuse services to customers that contradict their religious beliefs, citing the First Amendment and free speech. The amicus brief initiative originated in Colorado, where the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department has announced upcoming road restrictions that may impact traffic. According to Omaha Public Works, starting Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection of North 24th and Lake Street will be closed for street repair for three days. Starting Saturday at...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Plainsmen vs. Western Nebraska Pioneers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers for the two teams second series of the season. In the two teams previous series the Pioneers took the series two game to one. For the first two innings of the game everything was knotted up...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. medical marijuana group qualifies over 15 counties, doubles signature count

In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.
News Channel Nebraska

Lifelong learner has winning bid on tractor donated to Northeast campaign

NORFOLK, Neb. – A lifelong learner who has taken scores of classes at Northeast Community College is the new owner of a tractor donated to the College through an online auction process. Chuck Baumert, of Norfolk, was the successful bidder for the 1972 John Deere 4020 offered on Bob...
KETV.com

FDA announces recall for cheese sold in Nebraska, Iowa due to possible listeria contamination

A Kansas City, Missouri, company is recalling several cheese products because of potential listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The products from Paris Brothers, Inc., were delivered and sold at grocery stores in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Florida. The recall includes:
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy