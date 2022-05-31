ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Street Food: Favorite finds at the Downtown and Cooper-Young farmers markets

By Chris Herrington
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The transition from “out late” to “up early” is a rite of middle age, and while I’ve remained something of a moderate as my “not out too late” twenties have given way to a “usually not up all that early” forties, I have shifted on that spectrum.

These days, I’m much more likely to be perusing a farmer’s market on Saturday morning than hanging out at a bar on Saturday night.

The markets have expanded and multiplied in Memphis over the past decade as “sustainable,” “local” and “fresh” have become more sought-after modifiers, and they’re a weekend morning ritual for many, myself included.

Pretty much any Saturday morning when I’m in town and the weather isn’t prohibitive, I’ll be either at the Downtown Memphis Farmers Market (seasonal) or the Cooper-Young Farmers Market (year-round) and will sometimes drop in on both.

A summer resolution: To get out to some of the other regular markets around the Memphis area.

The quality and abundance of produce has been expanding at markets, and will continue to do so as we edge into summer over the next few weeks.

I’m not going to try to tell you which table has the best broccoli or strawberries. But for this return of our occasional, recurring “Street Food” column, a guide to some of the local products and non-fruits-and-vegetable items that have been filling up my tote on the regular so far this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4458cT_0fvjiDvn00

Jones Orchard, a fixture at both the Downtown and Cooper-Young farmers markets, has branched beyond its fruits, jams and jellies. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

“Farm fresh” spaghetti sauce and strawberry cider, Jones Orchard: Millington’s Jones Orchard, which is reliably at both markets every Saturday, is best known for its peaches, strawberries and apples and various jams, jellies and preserves. But a couple of new items added this spring have become personal favorites.

Their simple “farm fresh spaghetti sauce,” sold in quart-sized jars, has become a weeknight dinner mainstay, usually paired from some equally fresh pasta from Tamboli’s (see below). A fresh tomato sauce has a brighter, more summer-y taste than anything you’re going to make from canned tomatoes, and if there’s a better jarred sauce to be found anywhere in Memphis, that would be news to me. These jars were going for $9 at Cooper-Young and $8 unlabeled Downtown. (We’ll assume $9 is the default price.)

The strawberry cider ($8) is made from the same strawberries sold in little cardboard containers alongside it, and might be a little strong to drink straight, like you would an apple cider. (Or maybe not; to each his own.) But we’ve found that a healthy splash adds nice notes of both sweet and sour to a seltzer. More info.

Pasta and more from Tamboli’s: Tamboli’s, also usually at both markets, has their own pasta sauces (two words: “bacon gravy”), which we’ve bought before and will again, along with pizza dough, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, focaccia  and more. But our every-week essential is their handmade pastas, $7 or two for $10, in multiple varieties. We’re particularly fond of the bucatini — a kind of thicker, hollow spaghetti — with two serving nests per container, but you can’t go wrong here. More info.

Yeast rolls, Beneva Mayweather: She may not appreciate my outing her here, but my wife’s been trying to perfect her own yeast rolls — a delicate procedure — and hasn’t quite gotten there yet. The locally baked Beneva Mayweather’s — ready to eat and easy to freeze and reheat — provides something for which to aspire. Ms. Mayweather is the late grandmother of proprietor Daniel Watson, who has the yeast rolls ($10) and cinnamon rolls ($5 individually) in a few different locally owned grocers but can also be found at the Downtown market most Saturdays. More info.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCvxP_0fvjiDvn00

A sampling of favorite Memphis farmers market products. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

Smoked hot sauce, Black Sheep Bottling: I profiled the locally brewed and bottled Black Sheep in this space last spring. Since then, their hot sauce maintains a space next to the salt, pepper, olive oil and garlic beside my stove as one of my cooking and eating essentials. You can find Black Sheep at both markets most weeks, selling flasks at $12 for 200 milliliters and $7 for 100 milliliters. Since that story last year, they’ve added a “Gone Green” variety as part of their main line alongside their regular and extra hot “On Fire” sauces. They’ll be doing additional seasonal varieties later this summer. More info.

Banana pudding, Rhodes Farms: I frequently buy meat from the family owned Rhodes Farms, which is based in Saulsbury, Tennessee, and has a table at both markets most weekends. One of these days, I’m going to try one of their fermented honeys — garlic, spicy garlic and ginger — which they say is great on meats and fish. But my most frequent purchase from Rhodes — at the demand of my 12-year-old, who gets no argument from me — is their homemade banana pudding, each pint ($8) topped with a Chessmen cookie. It’s the best packaged version I’ve had. These have only been available at the Cooper-Young market, and do sell out. More info.

Soup and gumbo, Home & Skillet: We also tend to keep a quart of soup from Home & Skillet in the freezer for a quick weeknight meal. These locally made soups are sold frozen and are often at both markets. Prices vary but are mostly in the $15 range at the moment. Chicken & andouille gumbo, roast turkey wild rice and chicken green chile enchilada are among the favorites we’ve sampled. More info.

Yogurt and ghee, Chequy Bull Dairy: We haven’t tried the raw milk from Chequy Bull Dairy, also based in Saulsbury and at the Cooper-Young market each week, but their yogurt ($10 a quart) has become a home refrigerator constant and their ghee (a clarified butter common in Indian cuisine, $5 for a small jar) has become a regular cooking companion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz9LQ_0fvjiDvn00

Lake’s Catfish, from Dundee, Mississippi, is a regional staple available at the markets each weekend. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

Catfish, Lake’s Catfish: If you ask me, catfish, even more than barbecue, is our signature regional food and I always keep a bag of fillets in the freezer. And they almost always come from the Lake’s Catfish booth, usually at the Downtown market, where Earl Lake, of the Dundee, Mississippi catfish farm, will dispense both catfish and tips for how to cook it. (Personal home-cooking preference: Blackened.) Fillets — large or small — are $9 for a one pound bag, with the per pound price declining if you buy larger quantities. You can also get whole catfish from Lake’s. More info.

Trout, Lockard’s Produce: Lockard’s, based in Glimp, Tennessee, is at the Cooper-Young Market most weeks selling all varieties of vegetables and fruits. About every other week they’ll have trout available, driven up from the New Orleans area, most recently for $12.75 a pound. Make trout amandine at home. You can do it!

What good local farmers market products have I been overlooking? Let me know.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

