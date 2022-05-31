ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Amazon Prime Video June 2022

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wgiuc_0fvjiAHc00

Looking for an escape from the June heat? Amazon Prime Video has you covered. The streamer is giving us plenty of titles to choose from as we start off the summer.

First up is the return of Amazon’s hit superhero series, The Boys, which is back for Season 3 right at the start of the month on June 3. The first three episodes of the Karl Urban-led show will premiere then, with new episodes coming weekly until the Season 3 finale in July.

Next up on Amazon is the second season of the streamer’s animated comedy, Fairfaxw, which is back with new episodes June 10. The series, which follows a crew of four best friends, stars Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White, but it also has an impressive running list of guest stars, including John Leguizamo, Pamela Adlon, J. B. Smoove and even Dr. Phil.

Amazon is also getting in on the Jenny Han craze this summer with a new series from the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Han is also behind The Summer I Turned Pretty, a teen romance series premiering on Prime Video June 17. The show follows Belly, whose life changes the summer she turns 16, bringing a love triangle and plenty of drama.

Wondering what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022? Here’s the full Amazon Prime Video release schedule:

Released June 1

Will & Grace (1999)

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Next Day Air (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

The Mod Squad (1999)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Meatballs (1979)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Annie Hall (1977)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Megamind (2010)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

The Presidio (1988)

Mermaids (1990)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

Released June 3

The Boys S3 (2022)

Released June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Released June 10

Fairfax S2 (2022)

No Time To Die (2021)

Released June 12

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

Released June 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

The Lake (2022)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Released June 24

At Home With the Gils (2022)

Chloe (2022)

The One That Got Away (2022)

Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)

Released June 30

Bang Bang Baby (2022)

