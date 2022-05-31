ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pinocchio’: Disney’s Live-Action Trailer Introduces Tom Hanks as Gepetto

By Liz Kocan
 4 days ago
Disney revealed the trailer for their upcoming live-action Pinocchio film, and in it we get our first real look at Tom Hanks as Gepetto, the toymaker who wishes that his wooden doll creation will become a real son to him, and Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, who grants him his wish.

In the trailer, we see a new “live action” version of Pinocchio, who will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Jiminy Cricket, voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the new character, Sofia the Seagull, voiced by Lorraine Bracco, are also shown. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, Luke Evans as The Coachman, Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana, Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

This version of the film, which incorporates live-action and animation together, is directed by CGI and performance capture pioneer Robert Zemeckis, and is not to be confused with this year’s other Pinocchio feature film, a stop-motion animation film helmed by Guillermo del Toro.

Pinocchio‘s release date was also announced by Disney today, and it will arrive on the streaming platform on September 8, which will be celebrated on the second annual “Disney+ Day.” That also marks the launch of the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA, as well as the premiere of other new content that has yet to be announced.

With Pinocchio, Disney continues their tradition of turning long-held IP into live-action films, which they’ve previously done with films like Beauty And The Beast, The Lion King, and Mulan to name a few.

