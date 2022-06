GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is officially horse show season in the UP. The Marquette County Horse Club hosted the UP Horsemen’s Association (UPHA) Horse Show Saturday. It was an open horse show, meaning it was open to any breed, any age, and almost any style of showing. From halter classes to English classes to speed shows, equestrians from across the UP came together to mingle and show off their skills.

GWINN, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO