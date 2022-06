In celebration of National Trails Day, a new “Trip Planning” feature is now available on empiretrail.ny.gov, the official website for the Empire State Trail. The site provides information about trail routes, parking, nearby attractions, and a variety of overnight accommodations available along or near the Empire State Trail route, including hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, resorts and campgrounds. National Trails Day, the first Saturday of each June, celebrates America’s trail systems and their supporters and volunteers.

