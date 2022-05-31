Cass County Sheriff’s Office Reports 6 Arrests

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the latest arrest report from May 22 through May 30.

On May 30, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Glade, 43, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. Deputies transported Glade to the Cass County Jail and held him.

On May 28, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Collin Clarken, 19, of Atlantic, for Public Intoxication. Deputies transported Clarken to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later release.

On May 28, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gage Mundorf, 20, of Atlantic, for Public Intoxication. Officers transported Mundorf to the Cass County Jail and later released him.

On May 27, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikayla Waldron, 21, of Atlantic, on warrants for Theft 2nd Degree and Unauthorized Use of Credit Card. Deputies transported Waldron to the Cass County Jail and held her.

On May 27, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dante Watkins, 19, of Council Bluffs, on Warrants for Violation of Probation. Deputies transported Watkins to the Cass County Jail and held him.

On May 22, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dwayne Rollins, 49, of Atlantic, on OWI 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies transported Rollins to the Cass County Jail and held him.