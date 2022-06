GALION — At the May 24 meeting of Galion City Council, a Legal Services Contract was given its third and final reading and passed with a 5-2 vote. Council members Paula Durbin and Carrie Zeger cast the ‘no’ votes. At the opening of discussion on the ordinance, Durbin read a prepared statement in which she restated her previously-asserted stance that the ordinance is “a waste of taxpayer money…” Durbin concluded by stating, “This is all about covering up the mayor’s negligence in managing the city utilities… The mayor just needs to do his job.”

