Topeka, KS

Headlines for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Kansas Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service has issued a number of watches, warnings and advisories:. FLOOD WARNING FOR MILL CREEK NEAR PAXICO AFFECTING WABAUNSEE COUNTY UNTIL LATE TUESDAY. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR STRANGER CREEK AT EASTON AFFECTING LEAVENWORTH AND ATCHISON COUNTIES THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. FLOOD...

kansaspublicradio.org

Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, June 4, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The search for the next president of Haskell Indian Nations University will continue indefinitely. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a spokesperson for U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said the Bureau of Indian Education is reopening the search after a candidate who was offered the position turned it down. For the time being, Haskell Indian Nations University will be led by new interim president Julia Goodfox, dean of the College of Natural and Social Sciences.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Thursday, June 2, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man has been arrested on a domestic terrorism charge. Police accuse 24-year-old Andrew Patterson of making threats to commit an act of mass violence. According to KWCH TV, police say Patterson had detailed plans to attack his place of employment but police did not specify where Patterson worked. Hutchinson police say they were acting on a tip and took Patterson into custody following a traffic stop. He's being held in the Reno County Jail.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Summer Quiet Drive

YOUR support is now more important than ever. KPR is still striving to overcome a $216,571 budget cut from the University of Kansas, made effective last July. This is in addition to a number of others cuts over the years, totaling $521,571 less annual support from the university since budget reductions began in FY15. That is why we come to you, our loyal listeners, for the support we need to keep this station running strong, because your contributions, along with underwriting, now make up more than 84% of our annual budget.
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Ticket Giveaway - Kansas City Zoo

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Kansas City Zoo!. Located in Kansas City, MO, the KC Zoo is home to more than 1,700 animals, representing more than 200 species. These general admission tickets may be used on any day that the zoo is open. Open weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Jihyun Oh plays Bach in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio May 25, 2022

Kansas City pianist Jihyun Oh, who is working on her doctorate in music from UMKC, came to KPR to play a few selections she'll feature in her all Bach recital June 4, 1 p.m., at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Listen as she plays the opening two movements of Bach's Italian Concerto, the opening Fantasy from the Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in d minor, and the first three movements from the Partita No 1 for keyboard.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Deborah Brown Live at the Sunflower Music Festival June 21, 2021

I’ve been recording the classical music evenings at the Sunflower Music Festival at White Concert Hall at Washburn University in Topeka for many years and last summer was the first time I’ve had a chance to have a multi-track recording of the jazz night. Classical music can be recorded with just two mics hanging above the stage, but a jazz group really requires a microphone on each instrument and singer. My new friend Brock Martin, the tech supervisor at the concert hall, has begun doing just that and he gave me the files. I took the initiative to mix and post produce the concert and also asked and was given permission to have the video that was live streamed. The artist was Jazz Chanteuse Deborah Brown, also a new friend. Her band was Joe Cartwright, (piano), Rod Fleeman, (guitar), Ben Leifer, (bass), and Michael Warren, (drums). As mentioned, Brock Martin placed the mics and recorded the show. The video was captured and live streamed by Frank and Chris Shultz of Tinkerman Veale Creative. Much thanks goes to Matthew Nyquist, Washburn University Mass Media Film and Video, and David Wingerson, Sunflower Music Festival Coordinator, and my friend Carole Hawkins. I hope you enjoy the program, Chub.
TOPEKA, KS

