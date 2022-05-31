Headlines for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

I’ve been recording the classical music evenings at the Sunflower Music Festival at White Concert Hall at Washburn University in Topeka for many years and last summer was the first time I’ve had a chance to have a multi-track recording of the jazz night. Classical music can be recorded with just two mics hanging above the stage, but a jazz group really requires a microphone on each instrument and singer. My new friend Brock Martin, the tech supervisor at the concert hall, has begun doing just that and he gave me the files. I took the initiative to mix and post produce the concert and also asked and was given permission to have the video that was live streamed. The artist was Jazz Chanteuse Deborah Brown, also a new friend. Her band was Joe Cartwright, (piano), Rod Fleeman, (guitar), Ben Leifer, (bass), and Michael Warren, (drums). As mentioned, Brock Martin placed the mics and recorded the show. The video was captured and live streamed by Frank and Chris Shultz of Tinkerman Veale Creative. Much thanks goes to Matthew Nyquist, Washburn University Mass Media Film and Video, and David Wingerson, Sunflower Music Festival Coordinator, and my friend Carole Hawkins. I hope you enjoy the program, Chub.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO