Tai Verdes Takes Us Inside

Toby's New Orleans Po'Boys is more than just a literal vehicle for tasty Cajun and Creole bites: It's a love story in three parts. First, between Damon and Maria Tobias, owners of said truck (which is decked out to look like a trolley — or, as one would say in New Orleans, a streetcar). Second, the Tobiases hold a place in their hearts for the community they serve, forgoing the usual food truck brewery circuit to bring goods to less served areas. And the last part, anyone can taste in the po'boys, red beans and rice, gumbo and beignets that the husband-and-wife team make.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO