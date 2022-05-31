ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Update on Montgomery County Courthouse storm damage

kjan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak, Iowa) – Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke reports, “In early May, the Montgomery County Courthouse sustained roof damage to the center most cupola as a result of strong significant wind. On Monday May 30th, several additional pieces of the cupola...

www.kjan.com

Western Iowa Today

Update on Two Cass County Bridge Projects

(Atlantic) Brian Smith, Resident Construction Engineer from the Iowa Department of Transportation Creston Office, says work on the Highway 83 bridge project is moving along. Brian Smith says the project to mill the top two inches off the bridge deck, a new surface, and a few minor repairs started on April 18. “The contractor is making good progress, and we’re anticipating the Highway could open up in three to four weeks.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Certain Adair County roads to be closed for about a month, beginning Monday

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Officials with the Adair County Roads Department say several roads will be closed to through traffic due to construction, beginning Monday, June 6th. Work will begin on Airport Rd. and G-61 first and will move to the others as construction progresses. Residents will have access to their properties but you’re asked to “please allow extra time when traveling through these areas.” Work is expected to last 4-5 weeks for all of the projects. If you have any questions or concerns please call the Adair County Roads Department at 641-743-6111.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Cass Supervisors to discuss Treasurer’s Office hours

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular weekly meeting next week at 9-a.m. on Wednesday, instead of the normal Tuesday, due to June 7th being the Primary Election Day. One of the main topics the Board will discuss, is the sudden revelation on Wednesday (June 2nd), that the Treasurer’s Office hours have been reduced (effective today), due to staffing issues and having to train new employees to fill the vacant positions. As previously mentioned, the new hours are Monday-Wed.-Thursday & Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed for lunch those same days from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and re-open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Office is now closed all day, on Tuesdays.
ATLANTIC, IA
Government
kjan.com

3 dead in 2 central Iowa crashes, Thursday

Two accidents in central Iowa, Thursday, claimed the lives of three Iowans. The State Patrol reports the first crash happened at around 2:17-p.m. on Interstate 35 northbound, in Warren County. Authorities say a 2010 Ford Econoline van driven by 48-year-old Bryan Bard Byre, of Bondurant, was traveling on I-35 just south of St. Charles, when the vehicle left the road and entered the east ditch before striking a tree. Byre died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.
WOWT

Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department has announced upcoming road restrictions that may impact traffic. According to Omaha Public Works, starting Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection of North 24th and Lake Street will be closed for street repair for three days. Starting Saturday at...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Trails (and a Plan) Lead the way Toward Better Living in Cass County

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Last month, Cass County adopted a Recreational Trails Plan that serves as a guide to expanding recreational opportunities for residents of southwest Iowa. Officials with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), say on an often-overlooked piece of rural infrastructure, bicyclists come into view as they traverse the abandoned rail route that runs between Atlantic and Audubon. Seeing cyclists here is commonplace now—but it didn’t happen by accident. And, according to Nishna Valley Trails President Dave Chase, “The increased relevance of trail networks is a longstanding project, with a goal of connecting folks to nature and giving them more recreational opportunities right here at home.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

City agenda includes closed session over sign

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Rowe Safety Complex. The agenda includes recognition of Beau Lee for winning two gold medals at state track, oath of McKenna Ahrens as a new police office and a report on Nebraska City Cats trap neuter and return program.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
#Board Of Supervisors#American
kjan.com

Atlantic Mayor swears-in promoted Officer; Fireworks hours proposed

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett, Wednesday evening, administered the Oath of Office to a member of the Atlantic Police Force, who was recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Before she did so, Mayor Garrett read from Caleb Smith’s bio, and explained his duties, past and present.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Grand Opening, Saturday, for a pregnancy medical clinic in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – A Grand Opening will take place from 9-until 11-a.m. Saturday, June 4th, for the LC Clinic location, in Atlantic. The pregnancy medical clinic will officially open to the public on June 27th at 507 Chestnut Street. Executive Director Hannah Shady says their mission is to reach out to offer support to men, women, and their families in the community.
ATLANTIC, IA
cityoflavista.org

Central Park Lake to be lowered for construction

Over the next several weeks, you will notice a significantly lower water level in the big lake in Central Park. Construction crews need to lower the water level in order to install foundations for The Link and the Boardwalk, which are pictured here. The water will be down several feet...
kjan.com

(UPDATED) – Mass resignation of staff at Cass County Treasurer’s Office

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Persons wanting to conduct business with the Cass County Treasurer’s Office can expect to find changes in how often the office is open for business, as a result of what can only be described as a mass exodus of office staff. Cass County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Baier confirms most of the staff have resigned and taken other jobs, while another will be retiring. Baier said he didn’t want to speculate on why the staff quit, but that “Sometimes the dynamics can change a little bit and all of the sudden you’ve got more than just a ‘tempest in a teapot.” Baier said those who have resigned include one who Treasurer Tracey J. Marshal had recently hired because the person “felt like she didn’t get any training, and she felt awkward trying to help people,” according to Baier.
kjan.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s report, 6/2/22

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests: At around 12:10-a.m. today (Thursday, June 2nd), Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 110th and G Avenue, and as a result, arrested 51-year-old Martha Anngeline Oltmanns, of Council Bluffs. She was taken into custody for Driving While Barred, and held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Dump truck, concrete mixer collide on I-35 in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — Amazingly only minor injuries were reported following a scary crash involving two big trucks on I-35 in Ankeny on Wednesday. It happened around Noon in the northbound lanes near NE 36th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a dump truck loaded with sand had a tire issue, causing the driver to lose […]
ANKENY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Rural Dodge man dies in tractor accident

A 23-year-old rural Dodge man died in a farm tractor roll-over accident on Wednesday night. Samuel P. Christensen was traveling north on County Road 4 when the accident occurred, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. to the scene, which is approximately three-quarters of...
DODGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Van crash forces closure of Nemaha business

NEMAHA, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska business says it will be forced to close due to a crash Thursday afternoon. According to proprietor Janet Andrew, MJ's Market in Nemaha was struck by a van, causing significant damage. Andrew said she was told the crash was due to a medical incident.
NEMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Atlantic Area Chamber Announces “Smackdown After Dark”

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Atlantic High School (AHS) Alumni Smackdown Committee and Atlantic Parks & Recreation, is pleased to announce “Smack Down After Dark” will take place Saturday, August 20th, 2022. Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said “The AHS Alumni Smack Down is an annual golf tournament that has grown to be a large event that gives alumni from all over the globe an opportunity to reconnect for a day of fun. The planning committee reached out to the Chamber to expand on the event and add evening entertainment the entire community can enjoy.”
ATLANTIC, IA

