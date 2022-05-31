Update on Montgomery County Courthouse storm damage

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Persons wanting to conduct business with the Cass County Treasurer’s Office can expect to find changes in how often the office is open for business, as a result of what can only be described as a mass exodus of office staff. Cass County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Baier confirms most of the staff have resigned and taken other jobs, while another will be retiring. Baier said he didn’t want to speculate on why the staff quit, but that “Sometimes the dynamics can change a little bit and all of the sudden you’ve got more than just a ‘tempest in a teapot.” Baier said those who have resigned include one who Treasurer Tracey J. Marshal had recently hired because the person “felt like she didn’t get any training, and she felt awkward trying to help people,” according to Baier.

