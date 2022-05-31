Update on Montgomery County Courthouse storm damage

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular weekly meeting next week at 9-a.m. on Wednesday, instead of the normal Tuesday, due to June 7th being the Primary Election Day. One of the main topics the Board will discuss, is the sudden revelation on Wednesday (June 2nd), that the Treasurer’s Office hours have been reduced (effective today), due to staffing issues and having to train new employees to fill the vacant positions. As previously mentioned, the new hours are Monday-Wed.-Thursday & Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed for lunch those same days from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and re-open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Office is now closed all day, on Tuesdays.
