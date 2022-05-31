ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, SC

Upstate student competes in National Spelling Bee

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGu0p_0fvjfTH200

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – An Upstate student will compete in the first round of the National Spelling Bee Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Echo Brock, an eighth-grader from Boiling Springs Middle School, competed in three school spellings bees prior to her win, but she came in second place all three times.

When Brock is not at school or participating in spelling bees, Brock enjoys streaming on Twitch, hiking and drawing in her free time.

She also collects animal bones and dreams of becoming a taxidermist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Summer passport for kids in Spartanburg

SLED is investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield, a longtime housekeeper who died at the home of Alex Murdaugh. A man is facing charges after investigators say he threatened an Upstate school. Groundbreaking for Swamp Rabbit Trail in Laurens County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville man wins $500,000 with Powerball ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man was in for a big surprise when he cashed in his Powerball ticket in Columbia. He knew he won more than $500. But when lottery staff in Columbia realized he didn’t know just how much more, they invited him to scan the ticket on their ticket checker to see his prize for himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Education
City
Boiling Springs, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Sports
State
Washington State
WSPA 7News

B. Springs’ Smith earns Gatorade POTY

CHICAGO (June 3, 2022) — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Tristan Smith of Boiling Springs High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year. Smith is the first Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Boiling Springs High School.  The award, which recognizes not […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Preschool in Anderson closes doors

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A preschool in Anderson will close its door but the building will continue to serve the community in a new way. South Fant School of Early Education served at-risk children and is the last public school near downtown. Many residents are against the move because...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church opens food bank in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. — As the summer kicks off, an Upstate church is trying to make sure no family goes hungry. Potter's House Worship Center opened a non-profit food bank at its new location on Hampton Road in Lyman. When the school year ends, that often means meals for a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#D C#Upstate#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

More than 800 without power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Laurens and Greenville Counties, according to Duke Energy. According to the company, the power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday. Below is a list of the counties and the number of customers...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Natural Hair Festival coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Knotty-N-Natural Hair Festival is set for Greenville this weekend. The festival is set to bring together local consumers and Black entrepreneurs from The Upstate and beyond. Lejani Goodin is a vendor. She can’t wait to represent her culture and identity with her beaded jewelry....
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A doctor that was killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville. Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting. She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005 according […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michael Hess of Waynesville tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The lottery said Hess bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free treat from Krispy Kreme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme!. On June 3, Krispy Kreme is offering guests can receive one FREE doughnut of their choice and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day. To keep things...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New transitional home to open for men in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a big step but one that leads to free, home, transformation, and deliverance. Next Steps Today will soon open their fourth transitional home for men. The organization has been operating for less than five years. This is a personal experience that became a...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy