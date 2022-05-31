Upstate student competes in National Spelling Bee

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – An Upstate student will compete in the first round of the National Spelling Bee Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Echo Brock, an eighth-grader from Boiling Springs Middle School, competed in three school spellings bees prior to her win, but she came in second place all three times.

When Brock is not at school or participating in spelling bees, Brock enjoys streaming on Twitch, hiking and drawing in her free time.

She also collects animal bones and dreams of becoming a taxidermist.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.