Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning May 31

By Lynsey Kirk
 4 days ago

Toy Story Trivia
Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No cover.
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of trivia and test your knowledge of the animated series Toy Story. So, grab your pals and head over for trivia, cold drinks, and good food at Brass Tap.

Wine Tasting
Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022, begins @ 5:30 p.m.
Where: Goodwood Museum, 1600 Miccosukee Trace
Cost: $20.00-$40.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of unique wines at the Goodwood Museum in the main house.

Meet Winemaker Bibiana González Rave
Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: Poco Vino Wine Shop & Event Space, 225 S Adams St.
Cost: $175.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening with Winemaker Bibiana González Rave of Cattleya Wines. You’ll enjoy the Poco Vino’s culinary team’s debut event four course meal and paired wines.

Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you impress your friends with your plethora of useful knowledge.

Infinity Con
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 4 & 5, 2022,
from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Where: Donald Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St.
Cost: $15.00-$45.00
What you’ll get: The family friendly comic book convention is back and better than ever in the Capital City this summer. On June 4th and 5th, Infinity Con will bring their celebration of creativity with artists, writers, cosplayers, makeup & horror movie FX and more back to the Tucker Center. Due to popular demand, gaming tournaments will also be coming back inside the arena.

Golden A.C.E Awards and Gala
Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Where: Capital City Country Club, 1601 Golf Terrace Dr.
Cost: Not Listed
What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Network of Young Professionals hosts an annual event highlighting emerging young leaders in the community who believe in Authentic Community Engagement, or A.C.E., and represent the award’s namesake.

Tallahassee Downtown Market
Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 am until 2 pm. You’ll be able to purchase fresh from the garden local produce an, fresh baked bread with jams, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists.

Satur-DIY Wood Workshop
Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.

Sunday Blues Jam
Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022, begins @ 3:00 p.m.
Where: Bradfordville Blues Club, 7152 Moses Ln.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Join in the celebration as the Bradfordville Blues Club celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Sunday Blues Jam. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a raffle for a guitar setup by Folkstone Guitars Inc., and every player or singer who signs up to perform will have their name entered to win a $50 gift card from MusicMasters. Carlito’s Way food truck will be on site offering food for purchase.

Harry Potter Trivia Night
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: Smitty’s Taphouse & Grill, 6265 Old Water Oak Rd.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Join in the fun at Smitty’s and show off your knowledge of Harry Potter and the School of Wizardry while you enjoy good food and cold drinks.

Wine(d) Down Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.50.
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop Tallahassee for a DIY class to make any wood project! In the workshop, you will have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. * BYO Beer, Wine, Snacks! *

Marcus Roberts Live
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, doors open @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Moon, 1105 E Lafayette St.
Cost: $20.00-$30.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of jazz by Marcus Roberts. The American jazz pianist and composer has won numerous awards and competitions, including the 1982 Young Artist’s Award at the National Association of Jazz Educators’ conference and the Helen Keller Award for Personal Achievement in 1998.

Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you impress your friends with your plethora of useful knowledge.

Beach Boys Barbershop
Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Where: Turner Auditorium, 444 Appleyard Dr.
Cost: $10.00-$20.00
What you’ll get: The Capital Chordsmen present their 2022 Annual Show, Beach Boys Barbershop! The Capital Chordsmen are one of the longest tenured Barbershop Choruses in the state.

Tallahassee Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Where: 2904 Kerry Forest Pkwy
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of locally grown products. It is a Year-Round Market with over 25 vendors with a wide selection of items for sale.

Tallahassee Downtown Market
Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 am until 2 pm. You’ll be able to purchase fresh from the garden local produce an, fresh baked bread with jams, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists.

Satur-DIY Wood Workshop
Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.

Thursdays at the Theatre for Kids
Date: May 19-June 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Railroad Village, 1872 Mill St.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: Get your kid up and moving at “Thursdays at the Theatre” presented by Indaba Theatre & Associates Inc.! They will provide fun ways for kids to gain confidence and meet new people. During the time kids will learn different strategies to react to spontaneous scenes around them. Each week new scenarios, lessons, and fun games will be presented to keep them engaged.

Deathtrap
Date: June 9-26, 2022
Where: Theatre Tallahassee, 1861 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college. DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilarious sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment

Tallahassee, FL
