ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Watch Contestant Win Big in Bonus Round With Near-Perfect Letter Picks

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKKve_0fvjf84G00

With a virtually blank Wheel of Fortune board and a bonus round prize on the line, it’s all too easy for contestants to lose their heads and allow the stress of the moment to get the better of them. This was not the case for recent contestant Erik Radcliffe, however, who calmly called out letters, solved the puzzle, and won a huge Wheel of Fortune prize with a smile.

As Erik’s turn began, he had only two letters on the board, and Pat Sajak informed him that he was free to guess three more consonants and one more vowel. Without a moment’s hesitation, Erik called out D, M, G, and A, three of which were correct responses.

With the board now halfway filled, the answer was easy: Good Timing. Wheel of Fortune contestant Erik Radcliffe had called out the correct answer before the timer had even begun!

Quick-witted Pat Sajak instantly had a joke prepared about the stunning victory. “Speaking of good timing, let’s start the clock!” he exclaimed, before adding, “No,” with a shake of his head and opening the prize envelope. Erik Radcliffe won a cool $39,000 without breaking a sweat, putting his total winnings at $54,750.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $100,000 After Interrupting Pat Sajak

Erik Radcliffe isn’t the only Wheel of Fortune contestant to win big recently. Last week, speech-language pathologist Jinger Lough won a staggering $133,555 – and interrupted Pat Sajak to do so.

Similarly to Erik, Jinger Lough was presented with the bonus round board, but her guesses weren’t nearly as lucky. With a nearly blank board before her, Jinger Lough gave her four letters. Only one of which, however, was a correct response.

As Vanna White filled in the single correct letter, Pat Sajak commiserated with his contestant. “Well, um, the bad news is, none of the consonants are there,” he said. “Just those two Os. I don’t know. There’s a used letter board, you can…” At this point, he was cut off mid-sentence as Jinger yelled out, “On the bandwagon?” and solved the puzzle.

Pat Sajak took the outburst in stride, “…or you could just solve the puzzle,” the host replied. “That would be the easy way to do it.”

Jinger Lough’s impressive victory marked a historic event for Wheel of Fortune, as she was the 7th contestant to win $100,000 this season. No season has ever seen so many wins of that size!

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Remember When Pat Sajak Turned the Letters Instead of Vanna White?

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have pretty well-defined roles on Wheel of Fortune but what would it look like if they switched up? They actually did for a brief moment back in 1996. In the clip below from the show’s Instagram account, we get highlights of this happening. It was in a bonus round of an episode and Sajak takes to his “new” role instantly. If you listen close enough, then you can hear Vanna cheering him on a bit. This is a solid wayback Wednesday flashback for the show’s longtime fans.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Called out for Cutting off Pat Sajak

For some Wheel of Fortune viewers, an overzealous contestant's momentary disregard for the rules led to her historic. On the May 26 episode of the long-running game show, speech-language pathologist Jinger Lough made it to the bonus round after beating out her fellow contestants and winning $33,555. She selected the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: What Did Brandi Passante Do Before Appearing on the Show?

For anyone who has watched Storage Wars over the years, then you know how much Brandi Passante has played in the show’s growth. Passante would become one of the show’s stars along with her former partner, Jarrod Schulz. Imagine what she was doing before the fame, fortune, and success rolled up to say hello from the TV show. Well, that’s exactly what we are going to look into around her life.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Makes Major Change to Her Appearance

Over the weekend, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a major change to her physical appearance. Rain Brown declared in the new social media post, which features the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate with brunette hair. She also used various hashtags in the post, including #stillnotaweddingring, #sweetrelief, #staystrong, and #stayhappy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Is ‘Already Crying’ Ahead of Season 13 Finale

Tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles must be jam-packed with sentimental moments. One of its stars certainly is dropping hints that it will be that way. Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Fatima Namazi, posted a snap from tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It’s from the office beach party that’s supposed to be the highlight of the hour. The photo features Fatima, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Anna (Bar Paly). Rahimi wrote: THE SEASON FINALE of NCLALA (is) TONIGHT! I’m already crying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Stephen Talbot Believes Eddie Haskell Would Have Done the Best in Today’s World

Classic TV show Leave It To Beaver has many iconic characters on there and one of them happens to be Eddie Haskell, played by Ken Osmond. While Osmond is no longer alive, the fact that people still remember that character is a credit to his acting abilities. Would Eddie have made it in today’s world? One fellow Beaver actor believes he would have been great. That’s the thought of Stephen Talbot, who played Gilbert Bates on the sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

468K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy