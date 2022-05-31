1 dead in plane crash in Crittenden County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after crashing into a UPS tractor-trailer Thursday night. Memphis police say two people died on the scene. It happened around 9:17 p.m. on Swinnea Road near the Oakhaven area. The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation for failure to yield...
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a Saltillo woman Tuesday night in Union County. The crash happened on Highway 349 at around 8:30 p.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Marla Harshberger, 54, was driving down the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake. Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times. Police say the...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Southaven now have a man in custody after being on an hours-long manhunt that led them to a city subdivision. Police say 48-year-old Brian Parker had an outstanding warrant from Pontotoc County, Mississippi, and it’s believed he’s been on the run for roughly two weeks.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Austin Peay Highway and James Road around 2:45 p.m. A woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Hours before a deadly traffic stop in Memphis, employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Horn Lake described a scene of sheer panic, after a woman was killed in the facility’s back parking lot. “This kind of stuff is happening literally everywhere,” said Justin...
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two months after a Cross County sheriff was shot during an exchange with a murder suspect, we are getting our first look at the encounter. Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 4, after 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood refused to obey commands from deputies and police to exit his vehicle.
A Mississippi man died following a plane crash in Arkansas. Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando, Mississippi, died when the Cessna 162 plane he was flying crashed in a field near Dacus Lake in Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas. King’s plane took originated from DeWitt-Spain Airport near downtown Memphis. The...
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road. Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies arrested four suspects Friday accused of killing a 71-year-old woman and injuring a man during a robbery last week. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25 and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23 are each charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old was injured in a crash involving a tractor and a locomotive three miles north of Portageville. The crash happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was driving a 2007 John...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are looking for some fun things to do, we’ve got you covered. Here is Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend. Let’s kick off with two big Pride Fest events Friday night and Saturday. Friday...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Westwood man believed to be a concerned citizen is now indicted in someone’s murder. A grand jury indicted 41-year-old Bretrue Jackson on felony counts of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he drove a man he shot to a fire station, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a two-car crash near downtown Memphis Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of S. Wellington Street and E.H. Crump Boulevard. Police said one person was taken to...
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis is giving away baby formula to families in need. Mayor Marco McClendon will be on hand to give away the formula at West Memphis City Hall on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. “The health and safety of our citizens...
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her pre-k son brought home the “Monkey Award”, a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is on the scene of a fire at an apartment in Raleigh. MFD responded just after 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of Drury Way Lane for a fire, According to our FOX13 Photographer, the fire was at the Lakes at Epping Way.
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 shortly after noon on Tuesday, May 31 led authorities to more than eight pounds of cocaine, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Weirich said the Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over a 2017 Jeep on I-40 at the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot on Monday morning. Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a fire station on the 2100 block of Elvis Presley around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made. This is an […]
