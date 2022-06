September 9-18 On those dates, the main gate will be open from 4 p.m. on Friday and remain open through the following week until 4 p.m. on Sunday. During Open Woods Weeks, the public can drive into the property along the main gravel road leading from the Jack’s Drive parking area to the south gate. Due to seasonal wet conditions and activities related to public hunting opportunities, the gates remain closed to vehicular traffic at other times during the year.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO