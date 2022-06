No matter how much you love Burger King's chicken fries and extra large hamburgers, you can't help but cringe at some of the disgusting things it's done over the years. Take, for instance, the issue of horses. In 2013, customers got pretty queasy at the idea of having accidently consumed horse meat after the fast food chain's production plant in Ireland was found to have a smattering of horse DNA in its meat samples (via The Guardian). The thought of noshing on a steed's meat without being told that it was formerly a hoofed mammal other than a cow naturally grossed out some people (via The Guardian).

