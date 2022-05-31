ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Cape May, NJ

Beachgoer on bench killed, others hurt as car careens into bay in North Cape May

By Anthony G. Attrino
 4 days ago
A car that careened out of control fatally struck a woman sitting on a bench on a beach in North Cape May before plunging into the Delaware Bay, officials said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Monday when the car went off the...

Toms River Man Dies In Parkway Crash

TOMS RIVER – A local man died after a Garden State Parkway crash Thursday morning, police said. Frederick Esser, 47, of Toms River, was driving a Mercedes-Benz south near mile marker 61.8 at around 10:10 a.m. Police said his car was sideswiped by a Volkswagen Passat. This caused Esser’s car to hit the left guardrail, then veer across the Parkway and leave the road to the right. He was thrown from the vehicle.
Route 9 crash in Howell, NJ kills father of 6-year-old

HOWELL — A GoFundMe page has identified the man killed when he was struck on Route 9 early Thursday morning. A 30-year-old Lakewood was walking on the southbound side of the highway in Howell between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road when he was struck by a 53-year-old Deal resident, according to Howell police.
HOWELL, NJ
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded for a report of a robbery. Investigation determined two male suspects entered the store and approached an employee behind a cash register at a checkout lane. The suspects attempted to make a small purchase, but upon the employee opening the cash drawer. One suspect reached over and held the drawer open while the second suspect walked around, implied to the employee he had a gun and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store to a black sedan in the parking lot and fled the area towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK BOY CALEB LAFACE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 12 -year-old Caleb Laface. (Newark, DE 19702) On June 3, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Plover Circle, in the community of Sparrow Run for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
