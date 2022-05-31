ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Police Search for Missing Teen Last Seen on Ocean City, NJ, Boardwalk

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old woman. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Charges Dropped Against Absecon, NJ, Man Who Cops Shot Outside Dollar Store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ABSECON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood Crest, NJ, Cops: PA Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Vehicle

Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 AM in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, "officers located a female victim and determined that she had been physically assaulted by Quenton Skrine, which resulted in bodily injury."
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Linwood Police Look to Identify Suspicious Man

Is he someone up to no good, or could he just be a man out for a run?. Linwood Police apparently aren't sure, so that's why they are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they are calling "suspicious." Police say they were investigating a call about a...
LINWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Manchester Twp., NJ, Man Charged for Kicking, Throwing Dog Against a Vehicle

A man from Ocean County has been charged with animal cruelty after cops say he was seen abusing his dog prior to a grooming appointment. The Manchester Township Police Department says they were called to Cutie Pawtootie Dog Grooming on Wednesday after a caller reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Petosa of Manchester, had allegedly been seen kicking his dog several times prior to dropping him off to be groomed.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Search Suspended for Missing Swimmer Off Wildwood, NJ

Officials with Coast Guard Station Cape May say they have suspended their search for a missing swimmer in the ocean off of Wildwood. According to WPVI-TV, police received a call around 4 PM Tuesday for a report of several swimmers in distress just south of the Wildwoods Convention Center near the Andrews Avenue beach.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Truck Driver Allegedly Stole $27,000 Worth of Red Bull

Authorities say a truck driver from the Garden State is facing charges after he allegedly stole over $27,000 worth of Red Bull. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, 36-year-old Christopher L. Hammond of Ocean Township has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking, fourth-degree forgery, and fourth-degree false uttering. (uttering is when a person knowingly sells, publishes, or passes a forged or fake document.)
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Two Charged for Fatally Shooting 15-year-old in Vineland, NJ

Authorities in Cumberland County say two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Vineland last week. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 23-year-old Deshawn T. Bowen of Bridgeton and 18-year-old Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., of Vineland have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Anthony Torres-Sanchez of Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Jersey City, NJ, Resident Shot Dead By Police Probing Domestic Call

JERSEY CITY — The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating as required under state law after a resident was fatally shot by city police last week. According to a release from the OAG on Tuesday, Jersey City police officers responded late in the 11 p.m. hour of May 24 to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in the area of Communipaw and West Side avenues.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy