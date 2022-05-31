ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man withdraws plea in toddler death moments before sentencing

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man who was moments away from being sentenced in the death of a 2-year-old will get more time to learn his fate.

Ronald Hicks, Jr. , 26, was in court for the sentencing Tuesday when his lawyer announced Hicks was withdrawing his guilty plea.

Tips from students lead to arrest of local high schooler
(Photo Credit: Cleveland police)

Hicks was arrested in June of 2021 on charges connected to the death of a toddler. Hicks was watching the 2-year-old and several other children at home when he told investigators he found the toddler with a bag over his head. Police say he violently shook the child. The hospital reported the 2-year-old had head and neck injuries.

Hicks pleaded guilty to 3 charges in May, including involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and felony assault.

This morning in court, his lawyer said he wanted to withdraw the plea.

“He’s saying he’s innocent of this charge, and it wasn’t a good idea to enter a guilty plea,” his lawyer told the judge. The judge set a new hearing for Monday, July 18.

