Tuca and Bertie's creator revealed that Season 3 is coming soon. HBO Max gets Season 2 June 24th. That gives fans plenty of time to binge the episodes before Season 3 hits the airwaves. Lisa Hanawalt has been teasing the fans with the announcement for some time. While she couldn't give out the big third season reveal, she did drop these nuggets on her Twitter account. HBO Max fans have been loving the approach to releases so far. Shows premiere on adult swim and then make their way to the streaming platform pretty quickly. Usually, about a week or so. It's a far cry from how things used to work for Warner Bros. The network also has to be thrilled that their quick move to snap up Tuca and Bertie continues to pay dividends. Netflix made the decision not to pursue a second season and the bizarre programming block stepped right in without a beat. So, everyone seems to win from how things are going down now. Check out the announcement for yourselves.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO