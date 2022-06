Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash. With the inflation and increasing prices on everything, it is worth asking whether or not investing in solar panels is worth the money? According to the International Energy Agency report, the global solar energy output for 2020 was 156 terawatt hours. Also, between 2020 and 2021 alone, the number of solar panels installed had shot up by more than 1.5%. Furthermore, it is estimated that the solar energy market will grow beyond $200 billion by 2026.

