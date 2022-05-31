ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man charged with suspected arson at two Clarksville homes

By Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Authorities have arrested a man in Florida and charged him in connection with two Clarksville-area fires at homes on Lafayette and Bevard Roads.

The suspect was located in Pensacola Sunday, placed into police custody and is being evaluated, according to Scott Beaubien, a spokesman with the Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville Police and Fire Departments responded to the two separate residential fires, one in the 1600 block of Bevard Road and one in the 700 block of Lafayette Road, within minutes early Friday morning.

The Bevard Road fire was reported at around 3:54 a.m. and the fire at Lafayette Road at 4:08 a.m.

An initial search of both residences was completed, and it does not appear that there were any occupants at either residence, Beaubien said in a media release.

The 23-year-old suspect became a person on interest as authorities began their investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Luebke, 931-648-0656, ext. 5645, Tipsters can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591 .

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Florida man charged with suspected arson at two Clarksville homes

