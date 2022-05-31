ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Man dies Monday due to brain injury caused by drowning after kayak flips Sunday

By Staff report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQCj0_0fvjbu3N00

GNADENHUTTEN — A 72-year-old Dennison man died after a kayak accident Sunday afternoon near state Route 416 and U.S. Route 36, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The sheriff's department was called at 5:27 p.m.

A deputy arrived to find Ronald Swigert had flipped over in his kayak on the Tuscarawas River while kayaking with family. Swigert was still in the river due to the bank being muddy.

Deputy Ray Cottrell entered the water and helped pull Swigert onto the bank. He began CPR. Emergency medical personnel from the Arrowhead Joint Fire District took him to Twin City Medical Center in Dennison.

He was then taken to Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m. Monday, according to Gary Guenther, chief Investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Swigert died from an anoxic brain injury due to drowning, Guenther said.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man dies Monday due to brain injury caused by drowning after kayak flips Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Mother arrested following death of 2 children in Akron house fire, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of two children killed in an Akron house fire Monday evening has been arrested, Akron Police said. The mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide, according to police. No adult or guardian was home at the time...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Mother Charged: Children Left Home Alone, Dead in Fire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron mother left her 8- and 10-year-old disabled children home alone, according to fire investigators. She now faces charges in their fiery deaths. 33-year-old Masiame Donzo is in the Summit County Jail, charged with reckless homicide. Donzo had to be contacted...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
City
Dennison, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Gnadenhutten, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are searching for five individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 44-year-old man seriously injured. According to a news release, the following people are facing charges of attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault:. Montel Alexander Williams, 29. Dillan...
CANTON, OH
huroninsider.com

One hospitalized following crash on SR 113

BERLIN HEIGHTS – A man was hospitalized Monday evening following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 113 in Florence Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when it exited the roadway. It then struck two mailboxes, entered the roadway, exited the roadway again, and struck a tree.
cleveland19.com

Have you seen this missing Summit County man?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find missing David Benjamin Kovach. He is known to be in northern Summit County and Cuyahoga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Call Det. Hostetler at 330-643-2181 if you see Kovach or know...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Drowning#Brain Injury#Kayaking#Cpr#Accident#Twin City Medical Center#Akron City Hospital
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Twinsburg girl missing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Emalee West, who was reported missing on May 31. Police believe West was near the Tremont area on June 1, around Woodland Avenue and East 37th Street. West was described by police as 5′2″ tall and...
TWINSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
huroninsider.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash; alcohol and drug usage considered factors

BELLEVUE – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a Sunday evening crash in Flat Rock. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Kenneth Salyers, 36, of Bellevue, was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ northbound on County Road 29. Salyers drove left of center and struck a parked, unoccupied 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, the patrol reports.
wtuz.com

One Fatality in US 250 Head-On Collision

A portion of US 250, outside of Dennison, was shut down for roughly four hours Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5am, in Union Township, and emergency crews from Dennison Warrick Fire Department responded. Also on scene, was the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post and Sgt....
DENNISON, OH
Your Radio Place

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Guernsey County

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Person flown by helicopter after Middlesex crash

One person is being flown by helicopter to a hospital after a one-car rollover in Middlesex Twp. on Glade Mill Road. The road, located near the Clinton Twp. line, is currently closed to traffic, according to Butler County 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers said the call came in at 8:24 a.m. after...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Woman Dies After Being Tossed & Gored by Bison

The 25-year-old Ohio woman succumbed to multiple injuries – including horn punctures – after getting within ten feet of a bison in the Black Sand Basin near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. The first bison incident of 2022 has turned tragic. A 25-year-old woman from Grove City,...
GROVE CITY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy