Hawkins County, TN

PHOTO GALLERY: Men's high school volleyball completed 3rd season in NET

By Staff report
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

HAWKINS COUNTY - Area high school men's volleyball programs recently completed their third season of play in Northeast Tennessee.

Begun locally in 2019, the sport's second season was cancelled along with all other spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID shutdown. Men's volleyball re-started in Spring 2021 and was played again this year. Not yet recognized locally by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, area participants are hoping the sport takes hold and ultimately gains recognition by the TSSAA.

On this page are photos of Cherokee and Volunteer teams taken by Dawn Helton and Randy Ball.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
