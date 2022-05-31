ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville, SC

Motorcycle rider killed in head-on collision with vehicle in Levy area Monday night

By Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

A motorcycle rider was killed late Monday in the Levy area.

The crash occurred on S.C. 315 just north of U.S. 17, according to a news release from the Hardeeville Police Department.

Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward said a motorcycle was headed north on the highway just before 10:30 p.m. when it collided head-on with a Ford sedan headed south.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. That person’s identity has not been released publicly.

One other person was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with injuries.

S.C. 315 is a heavily traveled route used by drivers going between between the Bluffton area and Savannah.

The accident is still under investigation, Woodward said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

No injuries after car crashes into Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a house in Savannah on Friday morning. The Savannah Police Department and Savannah Fire responded to the scene at E. Park Avenue and Ash Street. Officers are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. While no one was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCJB

Ocala man killed in fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on US 301 when he lost control and went across the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle. The...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Downtown Starke collision injures 3

A tractor-trailer hit an overturned truck in downtown Starke on Friday morning injuring three people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man was driving a truck southbound on US 301 in the right lane south of State Road 100 at 5:25 a.m. when he drove off the roadway onto the grassy shoulder when a sedan veered into his lane before driving back onto the road and overturning into both traffic lanes.
STARKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardeeville, SC
Hardeeville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Bluffton, SC
walterborolive.com

Fatal crash occurs on I-95

A Florida woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Walterboro on May 25 at the 55-mile marker. The female driver of a 2011 Acura MDX was driving northbound when the car left the roadway and struck two pine trees. The woman was trapped in the wreckage. An adult female passenger in the car was also injured. “A medical helicopter was requested. CARE Flight responded, and landed on I-95, just north of the accident,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The female driver was taken to Trident Medical Center, where she later died. The passenger was also taken to Trident Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition is not known. As a result of the accident, McRoy said traffic was backed up for several miles on I-95. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
WALTERBORO, SC
click orlando

Man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-4 in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Volusia County crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 am. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive exit in Deltona, closing...
DELTONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident
vigourtimes.com

3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash

Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two boats collided on a Georgia river, bringing the crash’s death toll to five people. Two people had been found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah, authorities said. The bodies of the three boaters still missing were recovered Sunday morning, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Cindy Miller told WTOC-TV. They were found in water about 14 feet (4.3 meters) deep, and in close proximity to each other, authorities said.
SAVANNAH, GA
villages-news.com

Suspended driver in truck with Georgia plates arrested in Lake Panasoffkee

A driver with a suspended license at the wheel of a truck with Georgia plates was arrested in Lake Panasoffkee. Rogelio Junior Martinez, 25, was driving the white truck Thursday night on County Road 470 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning tail lamp. During a traffic stop, Martinez advised he had a Georgia driver’s license, but admitted it was not valid. A check confirmed his Georgia license has been suspended.
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSAV News 3

Evans County man arrested on drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Evans County man has been arrested following a drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release by the GBI, 52-year-old Richard Lee Williams has been charged with two counts of trafficking […]
EVANS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah neighborhood is on edge because of one home on their block that’s become a crime hotspot, according to police. Over the past month alone, Savannah Police have been called to a home on the southside 31 times for various reasons, from fights to thefts to reports of prowling. They’ve also recently made two arrests for outstanding warrants at the location.
SAVANNAH, GA
click orlando

Fiery semitruck crash shut down northbound I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck Thursday afternoon forced the closure of all northbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Marion County. The crash was reported near Exit 354 around 2:54 p.m., according to Ocala Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police search for suspect in Southwest Archer Road armed robbery

Gainesville police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery near Target on Southwest Archer Road early Thursday morning . The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. at the Fast Track convenience store next to the Exxon gas station at 3960 SW Archer Road. The suspect, armed with a pistol, did not fire any shots but demanded cash from the store clerk, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said. After taking the money, he left the store.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Grice Connect

One Injured in Bulloch County House Fire

Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments along with Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies to a Bulloch house fire in the Wedgefield Subdivision at 10:45 am on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Wedgefield is located off of Old Harville Road within the five mile fire radius of Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Shooting leaves woman dead in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Beaufort County Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Broad River Blvd in Burton shortly before midnight. When deputies arrived, they secured the scene for EMS to respond, and the victim was located inside...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
107
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy