Motorcycle rider killed in head-on collision with vehicle in Levy area Monday night

A motorcycle rider was killed late Monday in the Levy area.

The crash occurred on S.C. 315 just north of U.S. 17, according to a news release from the Hardeeville Police Department.

Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward said a motorcycle was headed north on the highway just before 10:30 p.m. when it collided head-on with a Ford sedan headed south.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. That person’s identity has not been released publicly.

One other person was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with injuries.

S.C. 315 is a heavily traveled route used by drivers going between between the Bluffton area and Savannah.

The accident is still under investigation, Woodward said.