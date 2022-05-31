City of Kentwood hosting Summer Concert Series starting June 16

The locally made documentary film - Tiger Pride, Continuing the Legacy premieres June 16th 7:30 PM at Frauenthal Center, free admission, one night only. From the Director - "You've seen Muskegon Heights in the headlines and heard about their stories many different times. Problem is, often from the outside looking in. What's better than asking them to tell us their stories in their own words? Here's your chance to hear about some of their stories from the last decades and what Tiger Pride is. Find out why we can't talk about excellence in the Muskegon County without including people from this friendly, passionate, resilient and educated community, in our little slice of heaven between Casnovia to Bluffton and Fruitport to Montague. Invite your friends , co-workers and neighbors, let us join together at 7:30PM, June 16th at our beautiful Frauenthal Center, Downtown Muskegon to celebrate and promote this proud community."

