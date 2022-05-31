ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Kentwood hosting Summer Concert Series starting June 16

 4 days ago
KENTWOOD, Mich — The City of Kentwood has announced the lineup for the 2022 Summer Concert Series. The entirely free concert series kicks off on June 16 and takes place on Thursday nights in June, July and August. The concerts will be held on the lawn behind Kentwood...

WOOD

Festival Weekend in Grand Rapids

Look at the picture above. Hasn’t downtown Grand Rapids changed since 1970! The camera is facing northeast. You can see the new Calder Plaza and beyond…a parking lot and Immanuel Lutheran Church. I arrived in Grand Rapids in 1974 and first emceed a Festival Stage in 1975. If my memory is correct, there were 3 stages back then…the Calder Stage (about half the size of the present Calder Stage and the only one with electricity), the Outer Fringe (where a parade of folk artists played “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”) and the Children’s Stage – where I emceed Saturday AM. It was cool that morning. I had on a jacket. I had fun interacting with the kids. It’s been 47 years since that day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Rockford plans summer festival with carnival, parade and live music

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is gearing up for its annual four-day family-friendly summer festival next week. The 53rd "Start of Summer Celebration" is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June, 11, bringing a carnival midway, other kids' activities, a beer tent with live music, and a parade.
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide June 3rd – 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Pride Festival offers free mom hugs

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Pride Festival kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. on Western Avenue. The festival aims to celebrate West Michiganders in the LGBT community and uplift those who attend. One group of mothers is doing exactly that by offering a tender embrace not just to...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush | Friday, June 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GAS PRICES HIT NEW RECORD HIGH: Gas prices have reached the $5 mark in Michigan. Amid these record highs, the Michigan Senate passed a bill to temporarily suspend the sales tax for the summer months. This is the second attempt to allow a price break.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Meet our June Underdog: Zoey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to meet our June Underdog of the month. The Underdogs is a monthly segment where 13 ON YOUR SIDE highlights the underdogs and cats that have been in a shelter for far too long. These underdogs and cats are looking for a loving...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Heights Documentary Film Premiere at Frauenthal June 16th

The locally made documentary film - Tiger Pride, Continuing the Legacy premieres June 16th 7:30 PM at Frauenthal Center, free admission, one night only. From the Director - "You've seen Muskegon Heights in the headlines and heard about their stories many different times. Problem is, often from the outside looking in. What's better than asking them to tell us their stories in their own words? Here's your chance to hear about some of their stories from the last decades and what Tiger Pride is. Find out why we can't talk about excellence in the Muskegon County without including people from this friendly, passionate, resilient and educated community, in our little slice of heaven between Casnovia to Bluffton and Fruitport to Montague. Invite your friends , co-workers and neighbors, let us join together at 7:30PM, June 16th at our beautiful Frauenthal Center, Downtown Muskegon to celebrate and promote this proud community."
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Man Hits Lotto Jackpot Twice in one Month at Kalamazoo Restaurant

After winning two different lottery jackpots in Kalamazoo, this Allegan County guy may be the luckiest man alive. On April 20th, 2022 a 33-year-old man was on top of the world after learning he won $95,000 in the Club Keno The Jack game at one of the Kalamazoo Main Street Pub locations. As if that wasn't enough, less than a month later the same guy played the Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash in the same restaurant and won $1.27 million. According to ABC 12 News, the lucky Michigander could not believe he won,
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

412 restaurant, distillery to move south in Wayland

The 412 restaurant and distillery at the corner of Pine and South Main streets in downtown Wayland is moving to 739 South Main near the VFW post. Operators Nissa Smith and Anthony Winters posted on Facebook today:. “This message is a difficult, yet exciting one to share but first I...
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

