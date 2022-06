Fireworks return to Lima’s Faurot Park as a condensed Star Spangled Spectacular will be held. The Star Spangled Spectacular committee announcing that they are bringing back the Freedom 5K Run and Walk, and an evening concert followed by one of the best fireworks displays in the state. The 5K Run will begin at 9 am and the Lima Area Concert band will take the stage at 8 pm with the fireworks to begin at 10 pm. Organizers say it’s good to be able to provide some 4th of July activities.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO