BUSTED: PA Man, 33, Nabbed On Felony Drug Distribution Charges By State Police

A Pennsylvania man wanted on felony drug charges has been arrested by state police, authorities confirmed.

Ryan M. Dunwell, 33, of Palmer Township, was initially charged on a warrant with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as possession of paraphernalia and intentional possession of drugs by a person not registered, DailyVoice.com reported.

Dunwell, of Palmer Township, was taken into custody by state police around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

He was being held at the Palmer Township Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.