State police seeking help identifying suspects in attempted Indiana County ATM theft

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
WPXI - ATM Attempted Theft Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an attempted theft from an ATM in White Township, Indiana County. (Pennsylvania State Police)

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an attempted theft from an ATM in Indiana County.

On May 27 around 12:06 a.m., police said the suspects arrived at 1st Summit Bank on Oakland Avenue in White Township.

Police said one of the suspects acted as a lookout while the other used a crowbar to try and open the ATM in the drive-thru, but was unsuccessful.

No money was reported missing. An estimate of damages is still pending.

The suspects are believed to be males in their late teens or early 20s and were captured on video surveillance wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.

Anyone with information that would help identify the suspects is asked to call Trooper Scott Genser at 724-357-1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H70zC_0fvjZgwB00
