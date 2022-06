KIMBOLTON, Ohio -The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the Kimbolton area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity that they may encounter. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that deputies have taken multiple reports over the past week regarding thefts of disabled vehicles in the area. Two vehicles were taken from the same property on Plum Road within one week and another vehicle was taken while disabled alongside the roadway of Old 21 near North Salem, after the vehicle was involved in a crash.

KIMBOLTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO